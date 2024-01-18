Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6

The new season of "Love Is Blind" will premiere on what some consider the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day.

The hit Netflix series is back for Season Six and once again, a group of new singles will be looking for love sight unseen in the dating pods.

Season Six will be rolled out in batches, with the first six episodes premiering on Feb. 14 and Episodes Seven through Nine hitting Netflix on Feb. 21. Episodes 10 and 11 will drop on Feb. 28 then the finale will premiere on March 6.

This time around, 30 singles based in Charlotte, North Carolina will be searching for romance. Netflix gave viewers a first look at the participants in a teaser video for Season Six.

When asked what dating is like outside of the show, several of the singles offered a similar response.

"You don't find connections anymore," Ben, a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect, said.

Chelsea, a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner, offered the following thought: "I can't find someone who wants to connect on a more intimate level."

As they prepared to enter the social dating experiment, some of the singles said they were feeling "nervous," excited," "scared" and "curious," and they all agreed on one thing: they were all ready to find love.

The topic of deal breakers comes up in the teaser video, and children were a hot topic for a few of the ladies.

"He would have to have the understanding that my daughter, and possibly even our future children, will always come first," Jessica, a 29-year-old executive assistant said.

Mackenzie, a 25-year-old makeup artist, was on the same page.

"Whether I’m blessed enough to have them myself or have to adopt, it would be a deal breaker if they didn't want to have children," she said.

At least one of the guys who was interviewed seems to be up for becoming a father.

"I’ve always wanted a family and I think now is a good time to kind of start that process," Ariel, a 32-year-old mortgage broker said.

One thing's for sure: all of the participants were pretty eager to find their better half.

"I don't think there is anything that I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person," Matthew, a 37-year-old senior financial advisor said.

Ready to meet the cast of Season Six? Here’s everything we know so far.

Alejandra

Age: 28

Job: Financial Consultant

Alejandra in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Amber

Age: 31

Job: Medical device sales

Amber in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Amber Desiree “AD”

Amber in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Real estate broker

Amy

Age: 28

Job: E-Commerce specialist

Amy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Amy C.

Age: 34

Job: PR Director

Amy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Ariel

Age: 32

Job: Mortgage broker

Ariel in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Ashley

Age: 32

Job: Nurse practitioner

Ashley in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Austin

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Austin in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Ben

Age: 34

Job: Cloud solutions architect

Ben in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Brittany

Age: 25

Job: Senior client partner

Brittany in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Chelsea

Age: 31

Job: Flight attendant and event planner

Chelsea in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Clay

Age: 31

Job: Enterprise sales and entrepreneur

Clay in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Danielle

Age: 30

Job: Corporate comms

Danielle in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Danette

Age: 33

Job: Flight attendant

Danette in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Deion

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Deion in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Drake

Age: 32

Job: Video producer

Drake in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Jamal

Age: 32

Job: Store director

Jamal in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Adam Rose / Netflix

Jeramey

Age: 32

Job: Intralogistics

Jeramy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Jessica

Age: 29

Job: Executive assistant

Jessica in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Jimmy

Age: 28

Job: Software sales

Jimmy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Johnny

Age: 28

Job: Account executive

Johnny in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Kenneth

Age: 26

Job: Middle school principal

Kenneth in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Laura

Age: 34

Job: Account director

Laura in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Mackenzie ,

Age: 25

Job: Makeup Artist

Mackenzie in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Matthew

Age: 37

Job: Senior financial Advisor

Matthew in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Nolan

Age: 31

Job: Management consultant

Nolan in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Sarah Ann

Age: 30

Job: Customer Support Manager

Sarah Ann in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Sunni

Age: 34

Job: Business analyst

Sunni in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Trevor

Age: 31

Job: Project Manager

Trevor in "Love Is Blind" Season Six. Netflix

Vince

Age: 35

Job: Lawyer