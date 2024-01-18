IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a scalp massager to microwaveable slippers, treat yourself to these self-care picks — starting at $4

Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6

Here we go again!
Love is Blind
Netflix
By Chrissy Callahan

The new season of "Love Is Blind" will premiere on what some consider the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day.

The hit Netflix series is back for Season Six and once again, a group of new singles will be looking for love sight unseen in the dating pods.

Season Six will be rolled out in batches, with the first six episodes premiering on Feb. 14 and Episodes Seven through Nine hitting Netflix on Feb. 21. Episodes 10 and 11 will drop on Feb. 28 then the finale will premiere on March 6.

This time around, 30 singles based in Charlotte, North Carolina will be searching for romance. Netflix gave viewers a first look at the participants in a teaser video for Season Six.

When asked what dating is like outside of the show, several of the singles offered a similar response.

"You don't find connections anymore," Ben, a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect, said.

Chelsea, a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner, offered the following thought: "I can't find someone who wants to connect on a more intimate level."

As they prepared to enter the social dating experiment, some of the singles said they were feeling "nervous," excited," "scared" and "curious," and they all agreed on one thing: they were all ready to find love.

The topic of deal breakers comes up in the teaser video, and children were a hot topic for a few of the ladies.

"He would have to have the understanding that my daughter, and possibly even our future children, will always come first," Jessica, a 29-year-old executive assistant said.

Mackenzie, a 25-year-old makeup artist, was on the same page.

"Whether I’m blessed enough to have them myself or have to adopt, it would be a deal breaker if they didn't want to have children," she said.

At least one of the guys who was interviewed seems to be up for becoming a father.

"I’ve always wanted a family and I think now is a good time to kind of start that process," Ariel, a 32-year-old mortgage broker said.

One thing's for sure: all of the participants were pretty eager to find their better half.

"I don't think there is anything that I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person," Matthew, a 37-year-old senior financial advisor said.

Ready to meet the cast of Season Six? Here’s everything we know so far.

Alejandra

Age: 28

Job: Financial Consultant

Love Is Blind
Alejandra in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Amber

Age: 31

Job: Medical device sales

Love Is Blind
Amber in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Amber Desiree “AD”

Love Is Blind
Amber in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Real estate broker

Amy

Age: 28

Job: E-Commerce specialist

Love is Blind
Amy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Amy C.

Age: 34

Job: PR Director

Love is Blind
Amy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Ariel

Age: 32

Job: Mortgage broker

Love is Blind
Ariel in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Ashley

Age: 32

Job: Nurse practitioner

Love is Blind
Ashley in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Austin

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Love is Blind
Austin in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Ben

Age: 34

Job: Cloud solutions architect

Love is Blind
Ben in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Brittany

Age: 25

Job: Senior client partner

Love is Blind
Brittany in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Chelsea

Age: 31

Job: Flight attendant and event planner

Love Is Blind
Chelsea in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Clay

Age: 31

Job: Enterprise sales and entrepreneur

Love Is Blind
Clay in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Danielle

Age: 30

Job: Corporate comms

Love Is Blind
Danielle in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Danette

Age: 33

Job: Flight attendant

Love Is Blind
Danette in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Deion

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Love is Blind
Deion in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Drake

Age: 32

Job: Video producer

Love is Blind Season 6.
Drake in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Jamal

Age: 32

Job: Store director

Love is Blind Season 6.
Jamal in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Adam Rose / Netflix

Jeramey

Age: 32

Job: Intralogistics

Adam Rose
Jeramy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Jessica

Age: 29

Job: Executive assistant

Adam Rose
Jessica in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Jimmy

Age: 28

Job: Software sales

Adam Rose
Jimmy in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Johnny

Age: 28

Job: Account executive

Adam Rose
Johnny in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Kenneth

Age: 26

Job: Middle school principal

Adam Rose
Kenneth in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Laura

Age: 34

Job: Account director

Adam Rose
Laura in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Mackenzie ,

Age: 25

Job: Makeup Artist

Adam Rose
Mackenzie in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Matthew

Age: 37

Job: Senior financial Advisor

Adam Rose
Matthew in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Nolan

Age: 31

Job: Management consultant

Adam Rose
Nolan in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Sarah Ann

Age: 30

Job: Customer Support Manager

Adam Rose
Sarah Ann in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Sunni

Age: 34

Job: Business analyst

Adam Rose
Sunni in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Trevor

Age: 31

Job: Project Manager


Adam Rose
Trevor in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Vince

Age: 35

Job: Lawyer

Adam Rose
Vince in "Love Is Blind" Season Six.Netflix

Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.