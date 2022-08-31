Lindsay Lohan and her brother re-create old pic from ‘Parent Trap’ era

What a throwback!

On Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan shared a photo of her and her brother Dakota Lohan re-creating an old picture they took together outside in London when they were kids.

In the original snap, Lindsay Lohan held her baby brother up outside of the city's Big Ben tower. It appears the photo was captured when she was filming for "The Parent Trap," which was released in 1998. Lindsay Lohan played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the movie.

However, in the new photo the real-life siblings re-created, the pair were at the same location, but this time Dakota Lohan, 26, adorably held his older sister up in his arms while she wore a long brown coat with black leggings and sneakers.

Lindsay Lohan and her brother Dakota take a picture by London's Big Ben tower during her "Parent Trap" days. lindsaylohan via Instagram

"Now and Then," Lindsay Lohan, 36, captioned the pics on Instagram and used the hashtags #TheParentTrap and #bffs.

Dakota Lohan has previously talked about his great relationship with his sister. In July, he called her his “best friend for life" when he celebrated his older sibling's birthday on Instagram.

"I’ve never smiled more than when I’m with you. You’re the most kind human," Dakota Lohan wrote. "I’m beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. Sounds simple but it means so much to me. Love you Linds. ❤️❤️❤️."

Twenty-four years ago, Lindsay Lohan became a household name when she appeared in "The Parent Trap" alongside Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson, who played her characters' parents.

The film helped her win a Young Artist Award in 1999 for best performance by a leading young actress in a feature film. For the movie's 23rd anniversary, Lohan thanked director Nancy Meyers for casting her in the movie.

“Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime Nancy. 🙏 ❤️," Lohan wrote in the comments section of a post that Meyers shared to celebrate the success of the film.

Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap, 1998. Alamy

"Love you always Linds," Meyers responded.

In her post, Meyers thanked her fans for supporting the movie for the past two decades.

"Thank you for all of the love sent my way over the years about this film," she wrote. "I’ve enjoyed all of your DMs, photos, parties, costumes, handshake videos and just general sweetness."