Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to 'angel' Natasha Richardson on late actor's birthday

Lindsay Lohan shared a touching message for Natasha Richardson, who played her mom in “The Parent Trap,” on what would have been the late actor's 58th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Angel,” Lohan, 34, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Richardson sharing a sweet moment during the 1998 rom-com.

Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, also paid tribute to Richardson in the comments, writing, “God Bless Her.”

Richardson died in 2009 from a head injury following a skiing accident. She is survived by her husband, actor Liam Neeson, and their sons, Micheál and Daniel, who were 13 and 12 at the time.

Lohan, who was 11 when filming “The Parent Trap,” has spoken in the past of the late actor's kindness on set.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," she recalled during a virtual cast reunion last year.

Richardson and Lohan marched in unison in one cute mother-daughter scene. Walt Disney Pictures

Richardson’s son Micheál also previously talked about how the loving, caring figure Richardson played in “The Parent Trap” echoed her real-life personality as a mom.

"That’s more or less what she was like," he told Vanity Fair last year. "She was this sweet, amazing mother figure — my best friend. She had these amazing, big welcomes when we'd come home or she would come home."

Lisa Ann Walter, who played the beloved housekeeper, Chessy, in the movie, also opened up about the good times she had with Richardson during filming.

“The stuff that I had with her was amazing and fun,” she told TODAY in 2018. “She just joked all the time, and she was super in love with her husband.”

“If you walked by her trailer, she would swing the door open and, if it was in the evening, she'd have a glass of wine and say, ‘Come in for a gossip,’” she added. “She'd get you to come into her trailer and hang out. She was just the sweetest, kindest person.”