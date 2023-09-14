‘Summer House’ star Lindsay Hubbard breaks silence on Carl Radke split: ‘My trust has been betrayed’

After days of rumors about a broken engagement, "Summer House" cast member Lindsay Hubbard confirmed her fiancé and fellow co-star, Carl Radke, has ended their relationship.

Hubbard shared the news in a message on her Instagram page on Sept. 14.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," the 37-year-old began her message.

Fans of the show will remember Hubbard and Radke tried dating in Season Four of the Bravo series, but things didn't work out. The two rekindled a romance in January 2022, and the most recent season of the series chronicled their time together as a couple. They got engaged in August 2022, which viewers will remember watching in Season Seven.

"The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life," Hubbard wrote. "My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

She added the decision to end the engagement was not hers.

"I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," she said. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke pictured in November 2022 in New York City. Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

She closed out her post by saying it was important to her to share her feelings with her fans and that she is "still grieving and trying to process all that has happened."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through," she concluded.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.