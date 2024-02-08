If there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that family dinners never go as planned. That goes for Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni), too, on NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the Stabler family dinner in the Feb. 8 episode, appropriately called "The Last Supper."

In the episode, Stabler works with his OC peers and their superior, Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), to keep a witness and her family safe from drug distributors Los Santos before she testifies. Stabler also has to balance ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) from "Law & Order: SVU" telling him to back off from the case, with hosting a chaotic family dinner.

Fans have been delighted during Season Four of “OC” by the presence of Stabler’s family members. The addition of Stabler’s brothers, Randall (Dean Norris) and Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter), and return of matriarch Bernadette “Bernie” Stabler (Ellen Burstyn), whose health has been on the decline (Bernie at one point confused Elliot for Randall), has been entertaining TV.

In the preview clip for the episode, Stabler welcomes his children, grandchildren, siblings and mother into his home for a big dinner.

He greets his oldest child, Maureen (Autumn Mirassou), son-in-law Carl and their two kids, Kieran and Seamus, with hugs before he excuses himself to make a call to Kyle Vargas, who has been working with the Organized Crime squad as an AI expert.

"That little magic box of yours," Stabler says, "can it tap into all the home security cameras in the neighborhood?"

Cue a shot of Vargas in the office, where he says to Stabler he can do that but asks one important question: "Is that legal?"

"It will be by the time you do it," Stabler responds. "I'll get an after-the-fact warrant. Just do it."

Stabler hangs up and returns to his family and suggests Kieran and Seamus say hi to their great-grandmother, "Gma BB."

Bernie embraces the boys with a smile and tells them she's so "glad" they're here.

Cut to Randall, who's carrying a tray of meat, and Stabler asks his brother where he's going with the food.

"I'm going to grill them," Randall answers.

"No, I do the grilling around here," Stabler informs his brother.

"I did the seasoning," Randall responds.

"My house, my grill," Stabler says.

"Don't overdo them," Randall warns, to which Stabler responds, "I won't overdo them. I know how to grill a steak."

Kieran and Seamus let out excited screams and run over to Stabler's younger brother, Joe Jr., who has just walked in the door.

"Look at this guy — Mr. Popularity," Randall cracks to Stabler.

"Ah, wish I had a back like that again," Stabler says, while watching Joe pick up both boys.

Joe Jr. brought his mom a gift, much to the dismay of his brothers, who deem him a "suck-up." Virginia Sherwood/ / NBC

Stabler sighs a plea that Bernie will recognize Joe Jr. as he walks over to say hi to their mom.

"Nope, not a clue," Randall predicts.

Bernie doesn't miss a beat and exclaims "Joe!" and excitedly puts her hands together before embracing her other son. (It’s also worth nothing the Stabler brothers’ father was named Joe.)

"Oh, I'm so glad you're here," she says.

"He got her a present?" Stabler questions aloud, noticing the bag on Joe's arm.

"This is for you," Joe says, handing Bernie the gift.

"What a suck-up," Randall says to Stabler.

As for what will go down after the steaks are grilled and everyone is seated remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure — the tension among the brothers already appears to be building.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC after "Law & Order: SVU" at 9 p.m. and "Law & Order" at 8 p.m.