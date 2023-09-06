Kim Kardashian gives off unsettling vibes in 'American Horror Story' trailer. Watch here

Kim Kardashian is giving off sinister vibes in the spooky new full-length trailer for "American Horror Story: Delicate."

The “Kardashians” star joins Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry and more in Season 12 of Ryan Murphy's FX series, which debuts Sept. 20.

Kardashian appears in a dramatic role for the show, which, in a first, is based this season on a novel: Danielle Valentine’s "Delicate Condition," a psychological thriller about a pregnant actor.

The trailer, released Sept. 6, shows Siobhan Walsh (Kardashian) telling rising star Anna Alcott (Roberts) that Anna is an "A-list star now" and that she needs to "focus on the good."

Viewers watch as Anna walks a glamorous red carpet, then see her talking with her husband (Czuchry) about the future arrival of their "perfect baby."

Kim Kardashian speaks with Emma Roberts in the new trailer for "American Horror Story: Delicate." Hulu

But all is clearly not well. Anna is spooked when she notices a creepy woman waving to her on the street. "You're on a ton of meds," her husband tells her, trying to calm her nerves. "You got a lot on your mind."

Later, the pregnant Anna asks the nurse performing her ultrasound (Delevingne) if she can look at the screen, too. "One moment," the nurse answers, a blank stare on her face.

As Anna begins unraveling, Siobhan tries to reason with her. "You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares," she tells her.

Moments later we see the pair looking into a broken mirror with the words “Don’t Do It Anna” written across in red letters.

Season 12 of "AHS" also stars Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Zachary Quinto.

The show, which had to stop production when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began in May and July, respectively, has been divided in two parts this season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Part One of the show debuts later this month, no premiere date has been released for Part Two.

Kardashian announced in April that she would be joining the show’s cast when she shared a short tease preview of the season.

In her caption, she posted emoji of eyeballs and a drop of blood.

Roberts also posted the video on her Instagram page, captioning it, “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.”

Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in April that he and veteran star Roberts were excited about welcoming Kardashian into the fold.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family,” he said.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he added.

Part One of "American Horror Story: Delicate" premieres at 10 p.m. ET Sept. 20 on FX. The show will stream the next day on Hulu.