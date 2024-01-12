Kevin Hart hilariously re-enacts Heather Gay's iconic 'RHOSLC' finale speech exposing Monica Garcia

Kevin Hart has range — he also has “receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, f------ everything!”

It’s been over a week since that viral and now-iconic “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season Four finale that left jaws on the floor and people calling it one of the best episodes in reality TV history.

During “Clubhouse Playhouse” on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Hart dramatically — and hilariously — re-enacted Heather Gay’s chilling speech when she confronted Monica Garcia after discovering that the “RHOSLC” newcomer was behind the Reality Von Tease Instagram troll account.

“Kevin Hart will be re-enacting the tax that is gripping the nation,” host Andy Cohen began during the Jan. 11 episode. “Heather Gay’s iconic soliloquy, exposing Monica as Reality Von Tease. Kevin Hart, you may stand up and take your place. This is big! Kevin Hart on your ready.”

The “Lift” star then took his mark and began one of his most dramatic monologues yet.

“I know who you really are. And who you really are is a cyberbullying, a internet troll, a Reality Von Tease. You have been tweeting and undermining and bullying all of us for years. I have perfect formula! OK, I have your perfect formula,” Hart emotionally said, before belting out the now-famous lines. “Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! F------ everything!! To prove that you are a f------ bully and a f------ troll!!”

“Who you are,” Hart continued, letting out a small chuckle. “Who you are made no sense, but the way you acted, it was strangely familiar. You know, I ate s--- every day for Jen. I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I went on a book tour and defended her! I took s--- for the fact that she gave me a black eye! Pack your bags and go!”

The “earth-shattering” rendition was described as “unbelievable” by Cohen, who applauded Hart for his performance. “Mind is blown!”

Gay, herself, also agreed, writing in the comments section, “Nailed it!” and adding a laughing-crying and hand clap emoji.

Bravo’s Instagram account also wrote, “Feels like we’re right back in Bermuda. No notes!”

Other people added, “Give this man an Emmy,” “Priceless” and “standing ovation.”

The Jan. 2 “RHOSLC” finale was definitely a memorable one, and after Gay’s confrontation all Garcia had to say was: “I didn’t say s--- about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave.”

However, later in the confessional Garcia said she didn't think the account was a “bad thing.” “I think that’s just telling the truth.”

“Reality Von Tease was never just one person,” she told the cameras. “It wasn’t just me, there were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

Since that memorable moment, fans have praised the episode with Jennifer Lawrence even calling it “amazing” while talking to “Entertainment Tonight” at the Golden Globes.

“I mean, ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ I just want to give a shout-out to the best finale I’ve ever seen on reality TV,” Lawrence said, making the chef’s kiss gesture.

After his appearance on TODAY on Jan. 10, Cohen addressed the headline-making finale, sharing when the producers found out that Garcia was behind the troll account.

“The biggest question is, ‘When did production find out?’ And the answer is, down south, on this trip is when everyone found this out,” Cohen told TODAY.

He even shared if he thought Gay rehearsed her speech before it was filmed, saying, “I think she’d been thinking about it a lot. And I think she was fired up and upset and passionate.”

“One of the hardest things about this show is the social media conversation and aggression that happens as a result of it," he explained. "And I think that the women were so upset because this played into something that they felt very upset by over the years. You know, listen, there’s no guidebook for how to act when you become famous, and also how to act when people really start going after you on social media. So once you’ve been through it, you understand why people are so upset.”