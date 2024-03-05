Kacey Musgraves addresses her ‘SNL’ beauty blunder

Kacey Musgraves experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction after her performance on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

The singer hilariously pointed it out when she responded to a fan who shared a photo of Musgraves standing next to Sydney Sweeney, who hosted the show that night, on X.

"I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves," the fan captioned the pic of the two stars smiling at each other onstage.

However, Musgraves couldn't stop looking at something else that was very visible in the pic.

"The clip. I forgot to remove the clip," she said, referencing a large hair clip that was placed at the side of her face. Normally, beauticians use these types of accessories to hold back their clients' hair while their clients are getting their makeup done.

"Your manager didn’t even told u? Help," one person commented.

Another said with a crying emoji, "Well it’s cute either way."

A third added, also with crying emoji, "THE CLIP, ITS SO OUT OF PLACE, BUT IT LOOKS SO CUTE."

On "SNL," Musgraves performed two songs, "Deeper Well" and "Too Good to Be True," from her upcoming album, "Deeper Well," which is slated to be released on March 15.

In a press release, Musgraves said she was inspired as she worked on her fifth studio album by venturing into New York City’s Greenwich Village. There, she recorded a good portion of the album at the iconic Electric Lady Studios.

“I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” she said.

As for the title track, Musgraves said the folksy song really spoke to how much she's grown over the years.

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” she said.

"You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else," Musgraves added.