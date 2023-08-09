Justin Sylvester has jaw-dropping response to finding out he'll be featured in Men's Health

E! News host Justin Sylvester had all the feels when he found out his dream of appearing in Men’s Health magazine is going to come true.

Jenna Bush Hager told Sylvester the news when he guest co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Aug. 9 and informed him the magazine wants to feature him in its January/February issue.

“I’m a single man. You cannot make me cry on TV,” a stunned Sylvester said after she told him.

“What are you talking about?” he added, while saying he thought she was lying.

“You guys, don’t do this to me,” an overwhelmed Sylvester said.

He continued to be completely overwhelmed by the news.

Justin Sylvester (left) is shocked to learn from Jenna Bush Hager (right) that Men's Health wants to feature him in an upcoming issue. TODAY

“I can’t even speak right now. I know the lottery is at $1.5 billion, but this means so much to me. This is wild,” he said.

He then hugged Jenna while wiping away tears.

Justin’s impending feature comes on the heels of a conversation they had earlier this week while he co-hosted, when he opened up about working out and how it plays an important role in his upcoming 37th birthday.

“When I was 30, it hit me that my dad had a massive stroke at my age right now. At 37. Left him paralyzed on one side, depressed. His life was never the same. And he ended up dying 10 years later,” he said.

“And, for me, it’s about breaking that cycle,” he said, while noting he and his family never spoke about health or exercise and that it wasn’t a topic of discussion in his community where he grew up.

“For me, it’s about getting to an age where I feel like I have broken the curse, but also I can share that story with other people because I know a lot of African-American men out there struggle from the same thing: heart disease and high blood pressure and hypertension. So that’s my goal. I just want to break the curse for my future kids.”

That’s when Jenna proclaimed he should be in the magazine.

“I feel like you need to be on the cover of Men’s Health or something,” she said.

“I have been stalking Men’s Health,” he joked, while adding he was tagging someone from the magazine “in all my thirst traps” online.