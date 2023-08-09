Who won the Mega Millions jackpot? A winning ticket was sold for the $1.58 billion prize

After months with no one claiming the big prize, a single winning Mega Millions ticket for a record $1.58 billion was sold for the Aug. 8 drawing.

The winner can also receive a lump sum of $783.3 million in cash. The winning ticket comes from a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida, according to AP . The winning numbers are 13, 19, 20, 30, 32, 33 and a gold mega ball of 14.

The winner's name has not yet been revealed, but Florida state law stipulates that the identity can only be withheld for up to 90 days after a prize is claimed.

The $1.58 billion prize is the biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history, topping the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the game said in a statement. That was the first time Mega Millions crossed $1 billion, which it would go on to do four other times, including this most recent drawing.

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Aug. 7, 2023 , ahead of the most recent drawing. Mike Stewart / AP

The Mega Millions jackpot had been ballooning since it last crowned a winner back in April, a span of 29 consecutive games without a grand prize winner.

“It’s entertaining for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot roll to what looks like an all-time game record,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said prior to the Aug. 8 drawing.

“As jackpot fever continues to sweep the nation, we remind everyone to play responsibly. We also want to thank our players and retailers for their support, which helps us fund good causes in every Mega Millions jurisdiction.”

This latest jackpot comes on the heels of someone in Los Angeles winning a $1.08 billion Powerball prize — which is the third largest Powerball jackpot ever — and, at the time, the sixth largest American lottery jackpot in history. The massive prize came after Powerball went 39 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the grand prize.