EXCLUSIVE: See the trailer for Peacock's doc about Joran van der Sloot, Natalee Holloway's killer

Peacock's new true crime documentary, “Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot,” puts a spotlight on a contemporary killer.

Joran van der Sloot was convicted of killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores from Peru in 2012, and later confessed, in 2023, to killing Natalee Holloway in a stunning admission nearly two decades after her disappearance.

TODAY.com can exclusively reveal the first trailer for “Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot,” which takes a closer look at van der Sloot’s pattern of violence through rare interviews and insight from people who knew him.

Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

What is 'Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot' about?

Natalee Holloway disappeared during a high school trip to Aruba in May 2005, making major national headlines. Five years after her disappearance, 21-year-old Stephany Flores was murdered in Peru. Both were victims of Joran van der Sloot.

The Peacock documentary features interviews with Holloway's family and friends, Flores' father, Peruvian police and van der Sloot's former girlfriend, all to show van der Sloot's pattern of "conning and manipulation."

"He killed my sister," says Matthew Holloway in the trailer. "Who's to say he's not going to snap and kill somebody else?"

Where is Joran van der Sloot now?

The Dutch native was arrested but never charged for Natalee Holloway's disappearance in 2005, per NBC News.

In January 2012, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison in Peru for the murder of Flores, as well as ordered to pay $75,000 in reparations to the victim’s family, according to NBC.

In 2010, a federal grand jury indicted van der Sloot on single counts of wire fraud and extortion. Prosecutors alleged van der Sloot had extorted $25,000 from Kelly Holloway, leading her to a site in Aruba where he said her daughter was buried, although the "knew that information was false," per a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was extradited to the U.S. in June of 2023 to appear in court for allegedly trying to extort $250,000 additional from Holloway's mother in exchange for information about her death.

Van der Sloot admitted to the killing of Natalee Holloway in a plea deal in October 2023. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison to serve concurrently with the 28-year sentence he's serving in Peru.

If his sentence ends early, he would be returned to the U.S. to complete his sentence for his convictions on extortion and wire fraud.

When will 'Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot' be released?

“Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot" will premiere on Feb. 27 on Peacock.