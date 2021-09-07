Jessica Chastain responds to flirty red-carpet pics of her and Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac created a buzz with their flirty behavior as they walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The pair, who were there to promote their HBO miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage," held hands and nuzzled close to one another during their stroll.

Images of the co-stars showing off their undeniable chemistry quickly went viral — including one slow-motion video shared by "Entertainment Tonight" that showed Chastain, 44, smiling as Isaac, 42, strokes and kisses her inner arm.

Chastain and Isaac appeared at the Venice Film Festival to promote their HBO miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage." Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

Fans couldn't help wondering exactly what was going on between the two actors, and they took to the internet to say so.

"This video of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain is quite literally the sexiest thing I have ever seen," one tweeted.

"Want someone to look at me the way Oscar Isaac looks at Jessica Chastain," tweeted another.

Fans love the chemistry between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images

But the sexy red-carpet appearance was nothing but a sweet romp for the longtime pals, who attended Juilliard together and previously starred together in 2014's "A Most Violent Year."

In real life, Chastain tied the knot with fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017 — the same year Isaac married director Elvira Lind.

Chastain had a ball with all the viral hoopla on her own Twitter page on Monday. The "Eyes of Tammy Faye" star shared a pic of Gomez Addams (John Astin) of the 1960s sitcom "The Addams Family" romantically smooching his wife Morticia's (Carolyn Jones) arm.

"Sept 12th," she captioned it — as in, that's when "Scenes from a Marriage" premieres on HBO.

Of course, lots of fans figured that the pair's amorous ways were all just fun and games. But they still loved to see it.

"I actually don’t care that the Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain stuff is a ploy," one fan tweeted.

"They clearly took lessons from the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga school of putting on a SHOW for promotional/awards purposes and it’s working on me! I’m have (sic) a blast over here!"