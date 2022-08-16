Jessica Biel and more stars dressed as iconic TV characters, and we can’t look away

Even the most famous actors are still fans of other star actors.

W Magazine photographed actors from the hottest shows — Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game"), Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things"), Jessica Biel ("Candy"), Nicolas Braun ("Succession") and more — dressed as characters from TV shows they love. Sink and the other actors photographed took the assignment seriously!

Sadie Sink as Elaine Benes in 'Seinfeld'

Lea Winkler / W Magazine

Sink's breakout role in "Stranger Things" has put her on the map. She told W Magazine that her character is similar to Elaine in "being the only female character in a group full of male characters similar to Eleven or Max.”

Jessica Biel as Don Draper in 'Mad Men'

Alex Lockett / W Magazine

Oscar-winning actor Jessica Biel stars in "Candy" and told the magazine that she wants her characters to make people feel how Don Draper made people feel: "You’re so attracted to him, and you just want to strangle him at the same time. That’s what I want my characters to feel like — I want you to want to be their best friend and also just wanna grab ‘em by the hair, like, What are you doing?!"

Madelyn Cline as Peggy Olson from 'Mad Men'

Alexander Cody Nguyen / W Magazine

“Peggy is just such a chaotic character,” the "Outer Banks" star told the magazine. “I thought it would be really fun to do something completely different from anything I’ve been able to play.”

Jung Ho-yeon as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'

Sirui Ma / W Magazine

"Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon told the magazine she likes everything about Arya Stark: “I chose Arya Stark because I liked her whole journey. She finds everything herself; she always makes her own decisions. That’s a woman who, pretty much, I want to be.”

Nicholas Braun as Tim Riggins from 'Friday Night Lights'

Lea Winkler / W Magazine

"Succession" standout Nicolas Braun told the magazine that in college, he wished he was Tim Riggins.

“I wish I was the Tim Riggins of my dorm,” he said. “He drinks beers, and he’s in high school, gets the hottest girls, like, wow —what a stud. He’s got some family or childhood issues that come up, and I feel for him. I want him to figure those out. But more than anything, I was just attracted to the hunkiness.”

Quincy Isaiah as Coach Ted Lasso from 'Ted Lasso'

Lea Winkler / W Magazine

Isaiah stars in "Winning Time" and told the magazine what he loves about "Ted Lasso."

“I thought it was brilliant,” he said. “The way they touched on therapy, talking about mental health, toxic positivity, and not addressing the issues in your life — and how they can come up physically sometimes. You love his character, and you want him to realize that he doesn’t have to put up this shield all the time. You want him to be more open about his feelings. If most people would do that, I think we would have better communication and fewer misunderstandings.”

Adam Scott as Sam Malone from 'Cheers'

Julien Sage / W Magazine

Scott told the magazine he chose Same Malone because “'Cheers' was such a big deal when I was growing up in the ’80s,” the Emmy-nominated "Severance" star says. “For me, it was more than just this sitcom. It was a tunnel into this other world.”

Coco Jones as Olivia Pope from 'Scandal'

Alexander Cody Nguyen / W Magazine

Coco Jones stars in Peacock's "Bel-Air" and told the magazine that Oliva Pope motivates her.

“Olivia Pope has this balance about her where she’s showing her emotions, but you still know that she’s done (the job),” Jones said. “She can handle everything that’s being thrown at her, and that motivates me.”

Elle Fanning as Paris Hilton from 'The Simple Life'

Elle Fanning / W Magazine

“My sister (Dakota Fanning) and I would watch 'The Simple Life' and act out the scenes,” the Emmy-nominated star of "The Great" told the magazine. “I would normally be Nicole Richie and she would be Paris. We would say ‘that’s hot’ and ‘loves it.’ Finally, I get to dress up as Paris and have the dog, because Dakota always had the Chihuahua.”