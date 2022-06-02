This Philadelphia resident went from Uber driver to ‘Jeopardy!’ super champ

The only place this Uber driver is heading is to the winner’s circle.

Ryan Long, a ride-sharing driver from Philadelphia, is the latest of the so-called "super champions" to grace the “Jeopardy!” stage this season.

On Wednesday, he held on to win his 14th consecutive game, garnering another $7,400 and pushing his total winnings to $260,100.

Wednesday’s game proved to be a nail-biter, too, with Long and the other two contestants, Vanessa Williams and Meagan Morrow, all faltering in Final Jeopardy.

The clue, in the category The Early 19th Century, was “Admiral Pierre-Charles Villeneuve signaled ‘engage the enemy’ around noon & surrendered at 1:45 p.m. during this battle.”

The answer was the Battle of Trafalgar, but all three contestants guessed Waterloo.

Williams was in third place with $2,200 and bet everything, so she finished with no money.

Long went into the final round in second place, with $15,400 and wagered $8,000, giving him $7,400, enough to squeak out the victory.

Morrow was leading going into Final Jeopardy with $16,800, but wagered $10,000, leaving her in second place with $6,800.

Long, who has even managed to answer a clue about TODAY during his reign, continues to climb the "Jeopardy!" leaderboard. His 14 consecutive games won places him ninth on the all-time list. Amy Schneider, Jonathan Fisher, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach have all had their own double-digit win streaks this season, with Schneider (40 games), Amodio (38 games) and Roach (23 games) all placing in the top five for most consecutive games won.

And while he has won a total of $260,100, Long still has a ways to go before he cracks the top 10 for highest winnings in regular season play, since Austin Rogers is in 10th place all-time with $411,000.