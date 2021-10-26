How current ‘Jeopardy!’ champ made history days after Matt Amodio’s winning streak

The current “Jeopardy!” champion has propelled the show into the history books.

Jonathan Fisher won his 10th game last Friday, marking the first time the show has ever had back-to-back champions of at least 10 games.

Fisher began his run in impressive fashion earlier this month when he dethroned Matt Amodio, who had won 38 consecutive games.

Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida, continued his streak Monday when he tacked on another $16,000 to his winnings, bringing his 11-day total to $246,100. That tied him with Arthur Chu for 10th place on the list of consecutive victories.

Prior to Fisher, Amodio etched his place in the record books by becoming the show’s second all-time wins leader, trailing only Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row.

Amodio won a total of $1,518,601, good for third in the show’s history behind only Jennings ($2,520,700) and James Holzhauer ($2,462,216).

Fisher and Amodio may very well reunite, too, since they have both qualified for the Tournament of Champions. It’s a showdown Fisher would love.

“It would be amazing,” he said on “Jeopardy!” earlier this month. “It’s one of the highlights of my life to be here, but also to have played against Matt. So, to get to do it again would just be icing on the cake.”