Jenna Lyons just gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life on social media.

Lyons, who is one of the six new cast members on Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” shared photos of her girlfriend, photographer Cass Bird, on Instagram July 29 while on vacation in Altaussee, Austria.

Lyons, who is the first openly gay New York City Housewife, confirmed in a June interview with the New York Times that she is dating Bird after telling the outlet in April that she had “a massive crush” on someone.

In the snap, Bird poses with a hand propping up her chin and dons a beachy bucket hat and sunglasses.

The former president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group simply captioned the photo with three heart emoji and tagged Bird’s Instagram handle.

Bird also appeared in several videos Lyons took of the Austrian resort and several other snaps with a group they seemed to be traveling with.

On her Instagram story, Lyons also shared a photo of the couple posing together by the water, with Bird casually lounging as she leans back into Lyons.

Bird is a photographer known for her portraits of artists and actors for publications like Elle and WSJ Magazine. One of her most recent Instagram posts showcases photos she took of Reese Witherspoon for Harper’s Bazaar.

Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird pose during their getaway. @jennalyonsnyc / Instagram

Lyons, who now helms a line of faux lashes called LoveSeen, was previously married from 2002 to 2011 to artist Vincent Mazeau, with whom she shares her 16-year-old son, Beckett. Amid the couple’s split, Lyons was outed by a news outlet, a moment she reflected on in the second episode of Season 14.

When asked by fellow cast member Sai De Silva if she had come out, Lyons immediately replied, “Oh, no, that was done for me by the New York Post.”

Lyons said that she had been at a restaurant having a “low key” dinner with her date, sans any hand-holding or kissing. She recalled the moment she received a call from J.Crew's CEO and head of PR with a representative for the outlet on the line who said, "We have information that you are seeing a woman. Would you like to confirm or deny?”

“I was already in the process of getting divorced but I had not told my mom, I had not told my brother, I had not told my family, I had not told anyone at work,” Lyons said on the show. “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was three weeks into this thing. I had no idea. It was so early … Anyway, so I heard the words come out of my mouth, I just said ‘Confirm.’”

When her cast mate Erin Lichy then asked if Lyons was dating anyone, Lyons confirmed she was, but didn’t share anything further with the rest of the cast.

“Because I’ve had so much press, I am very quiet about that so I’m not sharing that,” Lyons said at the group dinner.

In a confessional interview during the episode, which aired July 23, she was asked by a producer why she kept her partner’s identity a secret and explained, “My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I’ve done and that is my choice. And if someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that.”

Lyons ultimately did reveal that particular relationship to her “RHONY” cast mates, according to the New York Times, but only after it had ended.