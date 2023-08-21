"Real Housewives of New York City" newcomer Jenna Lyons revealed she first met "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire when they were set up on a date about two years ago.

While sparks didn't fly romantically, the pair are now working together on home design projects.

"We didn’t have a love connection, but we had a friend connection," Lyons said on the Aug. 20 episode of "RHONY."

Lyons, one of the six new cast members of Season 14, explained in the episode she started to pursue her passion for interior design after she left her role as executive creative director and president of clothing brand J.Crew in 2017.

"I renovated a brownstone, and ironically, I got more attention for that than I did for my career in fashion," she said.

Hampshire, who is now one of Lyons' clients, purchased a cottage outside of Toronto and reached out to Lyons for help designing the home.

Lyons said their friendship "snowballed" from there, and Hampshire appeared on the show, via a video call, to meet with Lyons and her architect friend Brandon to discuss their project.

Emily Hampshire in "Schitt's Creek." Alamy Stock Photo

Hampshire immediately asked if Lyons noticed "anything different" about her, before telling her she was "wearing Troi," one of Lyons' styles of false eyelashes she creates for LoveSeen.

LoveSeen is a brand specializing in cruelty-free false eyelashes, where Lyons serves as the co-founder and CEO.

"Emily’s been probably one of my biggest supporters," Lyons said. "She’s like, 'Send them to me, I’ll do an unboxing, and I’ll wear them, and I’ll give them to my makeup artist.' It’s really meaningful."

Lyons, who was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau, is now dating photographer Cass Bird and is the first openly gay New York City "Housewife."