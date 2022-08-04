They’re fans too! Jenna and Hoda gush over ‘The Bear’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are the newest members to join the "Jeremey Allen White" fan club.

On "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" the co-hosts discussed FX on Hulu's breakout hit show "The Bear" and the internet's latest, shameless obsession with the lead actor, Jeremy Allen White.

"The Bear" follows five-star chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (White) as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death. Used to working in some of the most renowned fine dining restaurants in the world, Carmy struggles to revitalize the failing sandwich shop while coming to terms with his brother's passing.

"The internet is obsessed with the lead Jeremy Allen White. There's a big profile on him in InStyle magazine," Hoda said.

"Wow. I get it," Jenna said after seeing photographs of White. "I understand."

The internet has been thirsty for White since he gained popularity playing Lip Gallagher on the hit television show "Shameless," which ran on Showtime for a decade, concluding in 2021. His new, albeit slightly similar character, has fans doubling-down on their affection for the actor, who excels at playing lightly tattooed, emotionally unavailable good-in-a-bad-way characters viewers can't help but love.

"Evidentially he’s like vulnerable and he’s a chef and he’s kind of yelling," Jenna said. "And oh no, the toilet explodes on him?"

A toilet does, in fact, explode on Carmy as he attempts to keep the failing and decaying restaurant afloat. Even a toilet water-soaked Carmy did not dampen the internet's lust for White.

"It’s got all the things, and by the way if someone in your world says 'yes chef,' know that they are on trend. They’re referring to this show," Hoda added.

"Is 'yes chef; the new coastal grandma?" Jenna asked.

"For men," Hoda responded in a truly light-bulb moment.

"For men," Jenna agreed. "'Yes chef' is the new coastal grandma."

Fans of "The Bear" seems to agree, sharing on Twitter how they've adopted the show's vernacular in their own personal lives.

If the OG costal grandma trend is any indication, the internet's — and now, Hoda and Jenna's — love for White and the phrase "yes chef" won't be going away any time soon.

FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX FX