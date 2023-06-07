IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off summer favorites from Flower Beauty, Phantom Chef, more

The Iron Sheik, pro wrestling legend and social media star, dies at 81

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri was a 1980s folk hero and stayed relevant long after his days in the ring, thanks to his lively Twitter feed that had more than 600,000 followers.
Iron Sheik attends the GQ Gentlemen Give Back Concert with Robin Thicke
The Iron Sheik is a WWE Hall of Famer and was known in recent years for his profane tweets.Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for GQ file
/ Source: NBC News
By David K. Li

Pro wrestling legend and pop culture fixture the Iron Sheik, who embraced his role as “one of the most notorious villains” in the entertainment genre’s history, has died, his team said Wednesday.

He was 81.

The announcement was made on the wrestler’s popular Twitter feed, which has more than 640,000 followers.

The statement did not offer any details of how the man, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died.

The Iron Sheik “transcended the realm of sports entertainment” with “his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills” that “captivated audiences around the globe,” according to the statement.

The all-caps tweet pinned at the top of his Twitter feed summed up the performer’s comically angry and often-profanity-laced persona: “TAKE A MINUTE OF YOUR DAY TO BE NICE TO SOMEONE YOU DUMB SON OF A B----.”

“WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” according to a statement from the pro wrestling organization.

The Sheik rose to prominence as a comic foil in 1980s America, when tensions between the United States and Iran reached a boiling point during the hostage crisis in Tehran.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates. This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.