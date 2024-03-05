'The Mindy Project' actor Ike Barinholtz advances to 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' semifinals

Ike Barinholtz is a “Jeopardy!” winner and advancing to the semifinals.

“The Mindy Project” actor and comedian had previously competed and won as a contestant on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Most recently, Barinholtz competed on “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions,” which aired on March 4 — and once again came out on top.

Barinholtz went up against scenic artist Ray Lalonde and professor Melissa Klapper. All three contestants went into the final round with five-figure scores, with Klapper leading with $21,400, Barinholtz was second with $14,800, and Lalonde with $13,800.

The final category was “Poets of Ancient Rome” and the clue was: “Far from Rome, this first century poet wrote, ‘The leader’s anger done, grant me the right to die in my native country.’”

Ike Barinholtz in the March 4, 2024 episode of "Jeopardy Tournament of Champions." Jeopardy!

Both the comedian and Lalaonde correctly guessed, “Who is Ovid,” but Barinholtz’s wager of $13,801 put him in first place with $28,601.

The “Blockers” star looked surprised to be crowned the winner of the round and advancing to the semifinals. He looked over to his parents, “Jury Duty” star Alan Barinholtz and mom Peggy Barinholtz, who were in the audience and cheering him on.

Prior to winning the round, “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings asked Barinholtz about his time on the show.

“People were giving me a lot of well wishes and a lot of them were tinged with the tone of, ‘I thought you were dumb?!’” he joked. “I am, full disclosure, but it was wonderful.”

Adding, “People were surprised, but I was happy that they were saying nice things.”

Ike Barinholtz's parents, Alan and Peggy Barinholtz, were in the audience supporting him. Jeopardy!

People on X complimented the comedian for a job well done on the show. Some were even surprised at how far he made it.

"Ike Barinholtz casually beating non celeb champions on jeopardy. This man is elite," user Ryan Stuver tweeted alongside a GIF of the star.

Using the same GIF, Emily Wadkins wrote: "ike barinholtz put up one hell of a game. Big congrats to the first celebrity in the TOC championship."

User @eric_d_veal commented: "Shout out to @ikebarinholtz. Truly incredible. I didn’t think there was any way he had Ovid written down."

"watching Ike Barinholtz beating normie nerds on Jeopardy is healing something within me," another person wrote, while another added, "Watching Ike Barinholtz beat two non-celebrities in the Tournament of Champions is why Jeopardy continues to be the best show on TV."

Another person also wrote how the "comedy king" was "absolutely crushing" the game.