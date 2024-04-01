WrestleMania 40: Everything you need to know — including how to watch

WWE will hold WrestleMania 40 this weekend, and it will have an extra dose of star power, courtesy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Of course, Johnson is no stranger to WWE, having established himself as one of the company’s top stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s before moving on to a massively successful movie career.

He’s made sporadic appearances in WWE in subsequent years. At the beginning of 2024, he planted the seeds for what has turned into a marquee matchup for WrestleMania 40, scheduled for April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia. Johnson (whose character is currently a heel, the wrestling term for a bad guy) and Roman Reigns will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during the event’s first night.

The following night will see Rhodes challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Read on for more about WrestleMania 40 (also known as WrestleMania XL, for those of you who prefer Roman numerals).

When is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is a two-night event scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. It begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on both nights.

Where is WrestleMania 40 happening?

WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. The stadium was announced as the host venue for WrestleMania 40 in July 2022.

How can I watch WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 will stream live on Peacock on both nights. Learn more about how to subscribe to Peacock here. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

What are the WrestleMania 40 matches?

The event’s centerpiece match will feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, defending his title against Cody Rhodes on April 7. But the two will also face each other the previous night in a tag-team match in which Reigns will partner with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rhodes will partner with Seth Rollins.

If Rhodes and Rollins win, the henchmen in Reigns’ villainous group, the Bloodline, will be barred from ringside during his championship match. But if Reigns and Johnson win, the Bloodline will be allowed to do as it pleases during the title bout.

Reigns, Johnson, Rhodes and Rollins are set for an explosive tag-team match during the first night of WrestleMania. WWE

Here’s the full lineup of matches for WrestleMania weekend:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky vs. Bayley

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (read what Lynch told TODAY.com about her WrestleMania match here)

United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship six-pack tag-team ladder match

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Are WrestleMania 40 tickets still available?

At last check, tickets are still available for both nights on Ticketmaster’s website, though it’ll cost you more to attend the second night. The cheapest standard option for one ticket for the first night will run you $160 plus fees. By comparison, the cheapest standard option for one ticket for the second night is more than $400 plus fees.