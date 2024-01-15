‘True Detective’ is back, with Jodie Foster. Here’s how to watch

The latest season of the “True Detective” anthology series is underway.

The fourth season, dubbed "True Detective: Night Country," debuted Jan. 14 and took viewers into a gruesome crime in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, where Jodie Foster plays a detective looking into the case of eight men who’ve gone missing.

The series pairs up Foster with actor Kali Reis as two detectives looking into the disappearance of the scientists from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

“To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” HBO said in a press release last month.

Read on for more about how to watch the fourth season of the series.

How to watch 'True Detective' Season 4

“True Detective: Night Country” will air on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and stream on Max. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu subscribers can add Max to their services and catch the series there.

How many episodes will 'True Detective' Season 4 have?

“True Detective” Season Four has a total of six episodes, due to air every Sunday until the end of February.

Who's in the 'True Detective' Season 4 cast?

The cast of the new "True Detective" season includes Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand.