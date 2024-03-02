Put on a pair of Manolo Blahniks and grab a cosmopolitan — "Sex and the City" is headed to a new streaming platform.

Netflix announced March 2 that "Sex and the City" will hit the platform in just a few weeks.

All six seasons of the show will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 1.

Until then, there are other ways to watch the hit HBO show, which first premiered in 1998. The series finale, “An American Girl In Paris (Part Deux)” aired Feb. 22, 2004.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall as a group of 30-something best friends in New York, the show follows the crew through their romantic endeavors and misadventures, covering everything from marriage and pregnancy to bad dates and heartbreak.

Here's how to watch "Sex and the City."

Where can I stream ‘Sex and the City’?

"Sex and the City" is currently streaming on Max and on Hulu through its Live TV plan.

Max plans start at $9.99 per month with ads. Hulu Live TV with ads costs $76.99/month, or a Max premium ad-on costs an extra $15.99 to your base plan price.

Starting April 1, "Sex and the City" will also be available to stream on Netflix, and a standard with-ads plan costs $6.99 a month.

The show will still be available to watch on Max after April 1, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Where can I watch 'And Just Like That...'?

"And Just Like That...," the "Sex and the City" spinoff series that follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (York) into the reality of life in their 50s, is a Max original series, meaning it's not available on traditional cable.

The show was renewed for Season Three in August 2023, and its first two seasons came out on Max in weekly installments in 2021 and 2023.

Season One and Season Two of "And Just Like That..." are available to stream now on Max.