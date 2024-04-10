How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' on TV, streaming and beyond

Ryan Gosling is bringing his Kenergy to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

Viewers can catch the "Barbie" star and musical guest Chris Stapleton on the April 13th episode of the legendary sketch comedy show in a variety of ways.

Host Ryan Gosling during the opening monologue in Studio 8H on Sept. 30, 2017 NBC / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

Viewers with cable and/or access to local TV stations can tune into the live broadcast of “SNL” on NBC at 11:30 p.m. every Saturday night.

Don't have cable? Don't worry! You can also stream the show, which is now in its 49th season, on multiple platforms.

Read on to learn more about how to watch “SNL.”

Watch ‘SNL’ every Saturday night on NBC

“SNL” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET every Saturday night on NBC.

Stream the show on Peacock

You can also tune into “SNL” live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. A Peacock Premium plan costs $5.99 per month and will also give viewers access to all the past seasons of the show — as well as lots of other programming.

You can also tune into ‘SNL’ on Hulu + Live TV and other streaming platforms

“SNL” can also be streamed on a variety of other platforms, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Catch sketches from the show on YouTube and social media

If you’ve missed the chance to watch “SNL” live, you can always stream past episodes on a number of the streaming services above, and catch some of the night's sketches on the official “Saturday Night Live” account on YouTube. The show also uploads several of its sketches on its Instagram account, starting as soon as the night's monologue wraps! And don't forget to check out “SNL’s” Instagram stories the night-of for some behind-the-scenes content.