How to watch ‘New Girl’ when it leaves Netflix

It's true, all seven seasons of "New Girl" is leaving Netflix on Monday, April 17. Luckily, there are still ways to watch the beloved comedy series.

"New Girl" ran on Fox for seven seasons, spanning from 2011 to 2018. “It felt like we were ready for it to be the end, in a bittersweet way,” Deschanel told Variety about the show's final season.

“But it wasn’t difficult," she said of filming it. "It was like finishing a marathon, like we did this really long run for seven years and we’ve played these characters a long time. It’s not like there was any unfinished business. It felt like the right time to be ending it in the best way. I’m sad not to see my friends that I’ve worked with every day for so long, but it was all really positive in the end.”

Lamorne Morris as Winston, Max Greenfield as Schmidt, Hannah Simone as Cece, Zooey Deschanel as Jess and Jake Johnson as Nick in "New Girl." FOX / Getty Images

“New Girl” follows protagonist Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) who moves in with three single men, Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield), after she experiences a bad breakup.

Over the course of seven seasons and years on Netflix, “New Girl” has amassed a dedicated fan base. Though it’s no longer on the streaming platform, there are still other ways to watch the show. Here's how.

How can you stream 'New Girl'?

Starting Monday, April 17, you can stream "New Girl" on Hulu or Peacock. You can also purchase episodes of "New Girl" on Amazon.

Why is 'New Girl' no longer on Netflix?

"New Girl" was produced by 20th Century Fox for the Fox Channel. The studio, now called 20th Century Studios, is owned by Disney, which owns a stake in Hulu. Many other Fox shows have left Netflix.

Will there be a 'New Girl' revival?

In an October 2022 interview with AV Club, Deschanel got real with fans when she was asked whether or not there would be a "New Girl" revival.

“I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character,” she said. “It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors. I loved working with everyone, and we just had such great writing on the show.”

But she couldn't give a definitive answer about a revival. “I don’t know the answer, it feels like 50 percent here and 50 percent there, so I’m not really sure," she said.