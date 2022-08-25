Heather Rae El Moussa slams critic who says she made Tarek her ‘entire personality’

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is making it clear that she's her own woman.

On Twitter, the "Selling Sunset" star responded to a troll who said that she made her husband, Tarek El Moussa, her "entire personality."

"No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience," Heather Rae clapped back. "Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."

In October 2021, Heather Rae and Tarek got married in Montecito, California.

The “Flipping 101” star recalled breaking down when his daughter Taylor walked him down the aisle.

“I walked my mom down the aisle. I was fine. And then the song ‘Shallow’ comes on, which is one of me and Heather’s songs, and I’m going to get Taylor to walk down the aisle, and I just broke down,” Tarek told People at the time. “Taylor, she’s my everything, I just got so emotional.”

Tarek shares his daughter, Taylor, 11, and his 7-year-old son, Brayden, with his ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack), and he's expecting his third child, a boy, with Heather.

Young revealed the great news when she shared a photo of Tarek kissing her growing baby bump on Instagram.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍," she captioned the post in July.

Heather later opened up about how she found out she was pregnant when she shared a clip that she made in sponsorship with First Response.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022. Presley Ann / Getty Images

“I was two days late on my period and Tarek and I are so in tune with each other that he turned over to me and said ‘babe will you take a pregnancy test today’ and I said sure but kinda blew it off cause I didn’t think I was pregnant,” she said.

After checking the test, Heather Rae found out that she was going to be a mom. So she put the test in a box and gifted it to Tarek.

“We had been trying so hard for a baby and I really wanted to make the surprise special so I ran out and got a little onesie and put it in a gift box with the three #firstresponsepregnancy tests — it was so perfect and sweet,” she said.