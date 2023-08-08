Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Two of "Heartstopper" and contains mentions of self-harm.

"Heartstopper" Season Two took us back to the feeling of first love.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2022 first season picked up right where things left off, with Nick (Kit Connor) excitedly telling Charlie (Joe Locke) that he successfully came out to his mom. The two hug excitedly, and Nick says it went "really well."

"Want a well-done kiss?" Charlie responds.

The rest of the season follows the sweet couple as Nick attempts to come out to their friends and school. Meanwhile, their friends also face personal and relationship struggles.

Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) find themselves experiencing distance after one says "I love you" without it being reciprocated. Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) struggle to figure out if their feelings for each other are that of friends or something more. Isaac (Tobie Donovan) receives affection from a new character, James, played by Bradley Riches, and has to decide how he feels about it.

And all of the drama is fittingly set against the backdrop of an overnight school field trip to the city of love, Paris.

Here's how the rest of "Heartstopper" Season Two unfolded.

Nick comes out

After Nick's emotional coming out to his mom, played by Olivia Colman, in Season One, he then tells Charlie that he's ready to tell the rest of the world about their relationship. But it proves easier said than done.

After several attempts, he tells his longtime friend Imogen before focusing his energy on telling his rugby mates. Charlie, insisting that he doesn't want Nick to face the same bullying that he did, remains supportive throughout, and they keep their relationship a secret on the Paris trip — at first.

In Episode Six, Nick comes out to his classmates during a game of truth and dare on the Paris trip. After Charlie wakes up with a hickey on his neck, the rest of the students question how he got it. As pressure mounts to tell everyone, Nick publicly announces that he's responsible and tells the class that they are dating. He later shares the news on Instagram.

Nick's coming out notably differed from that of the actor who plays him, Kit Connor, who had to "out himself" as bisexual before he was ready due to pressure from fans who questioned his identity.

Charlie opens up about his struggles with mental health

Charlie’s struggle with his mental health is a major theme of the graphic novels and show. In Season One, it seems that he experienced depression and low self-esteem due to his experience being bullied after being outed, feelings that still appeared as thoughts of doubt in his relationship with Nick.

In Season Two, signs that Charlie isn’t eating appear early. During the Paris trip, Charlie passes out after not eating enough during the day. He later confides in Nick that he knows he doesn’t “eat like normal people.”

“Some days I’m fine but other days I feel like I need to control it,” Charlie says. “I used to do it a lot last year when everything at school was really bad. Sometimes it feels like the only thing I can control in my life.”

Later in the season, Nick again notices Charlie not eating dinner and later, types “eating disorders” into a search bar.

Then, in the finale, Charlie discusses the bullying he experienced after being outed accidentally by Tao and tells Nick that he used to cut himself. Nick starts to cry as he hugs Charlie, who says, “I don’t want to feel like that anymore.”

Nick asks Charlie to promise to tell him if gets bad again.

“I just don’t want to annoy you or burden you,” Charlie responds. “I don’t want you to think I’m some fragile, broken mess. That you need to fix me.”

'I love you's' abound

Season Two ends with the high school prom. After Charlie realizes that they have to publicly display their relationship, they leave the dance together early and go back to Nick's house, where they discuss their past.

After their emotional conversation, Nick says he loves Charlie's hair, his eyes and starts to say "I love ..." before pausing, interrupted by his mother's arrival home.

They share a kiss goodbye, and as Charlie walks home, he types out a message to Nick that reads "I love you." His thumb hovers over the send button, and the screen fades to black, ending the season.

Meanwhile, Tara and Darcy reach a point where they can say "I love you" to each other, after being together since the start of Season One. Before the Paris trip, Tara accidentally let the words slip out in conversation, leading Darcy to freeze and go silent. When Tara tried to bring up what happened again, Darcy shrugged it off and acted like she didn't remember. Eventually in Episode Six, after Tara's birthday party, Darcy tells her that she loves her.

Other couplings that occur over the course of the romantic eight episodes is between field co-chaperones Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) and Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani).

Elle and Tao also finally realize their mutual feelings for each other and share a kiss in the Louvre before beginning to date.

Isaac realizes that he doesn't feel the same way for James and starts to learn more about asexuality.

Will there be a Season 3 of 'Heartstopper'?

Yes! Back in May 2022, after the success of Season One of "Heartstopper," it was announced that the show was renewed for two additional seasons, meaning fans should expect the magic to continue.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to 'Heartstopper' and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!" creator Alice Oseman shared in a tweet May 20, 2022.

Oseman, who also serves as executive producer of the show, created "Heartstopper" as a webcomic, which later turned into a series of graphic novels. So far Oseman has written and illustrated four stories in the "Heartstopper" anthology, with a fifth set for publication in December.