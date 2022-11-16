Gwen Stefani has a unique gift in mind for Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' retirement

Gwen Stefani has a corn-y idea for sending off Blake Shelton from “The Voice.”

Stefani mentioned she has the perfect gift for her hubby, who announced in October he would be leaving the show after its upcoming 23rd season.

“This is crazy ’cause everyone’s coming after me for ideas, ‘What should we do?’ and it’s hard, you know, he has everything,” Stefani told ET Canada. “But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that.”

Stefani returned to “The Voice” this season for the first time since she got married to Shelton, and the "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed she engaged in some underhanded tactics when it came to going up against her better half.

“I was definitely pressing when Blake would press, ’cause I like to mess with him, but I also like to follow his taste,” she said.

Before Shelton rides off into the sunset, he still has a team to coach, although Stefani thinks her squad has the tools for someone to emerge victorious.

“I just know that I have an incredible team this season,” she said. “I always do, but I feel like there’s something really different about this season overall. I feel like it’s been a really relaxed season. I haven’t planned anything, I’ve just kind of been in the moment as much as possible.”

Shelton and Stefani met while working as coaches on “The Voice.” Shelton, who has been on the show since it premiered in 2011, has won it eight times.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton wrote on Instagram when announcing his decision to leave the program.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson (Daly) and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” he added.