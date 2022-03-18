‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer placed on leave amid investigation into medical history claims

Disney Television Studios has launched an investigation into “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch following questions about personal stories and essays she has written and shared in the past, Variety has confirmed.

As first reported by the Ankler, a Substack newsletter, Finch has been put on administrative leave as the studio looks into whether she exaggerated certain aspects of her life, particularly her medical history. Some of Finch’s ailments, which includes a rare form of bone cancer, the loss of part of her leg and knee replacement surgery, were said to have later inspired storylines on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Finch’s resume also includes HBO’s “True Blood” and The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.” According to the Ankler story, “there are serious concerns within Shondaland and Disney that at least parts of Finch’s life story she shared in the writers room and with press were made up.”

“Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story,” a Shondaland rep told the newsletter.

Finch has been credited as a consulting producer on “Grey’s Anatomy” in recent seasons, having previously served as a co-executive producer, supervising producer and producer on the show (which she joined in 2014). Finch has also appeared on camera as a nurse.

Finch has written personal essays for a number of publications detailing some of her medical issues, as well as past instances of abuse she has encountered. It’s some of those stories that she is now being accused of fudging.

“My boss, Krista Vernoff, suggested I use my point of view as a person with cancer to write a storyline where one of our beloved characters is diagnosed, too,” she wrote for Elle in 2018.

Finch’s other credits include the series “No Ordinary Family” and the short film “Looking for My Brother.” On “Grey’s Anatomy,” her notable episodes include writing the season 15 episode “Silent All These Years” in 2019; Finch appeared in that episode.

According to Ankler, Finch is in the middle of a divorce with Jennifer Beyer, and perhaps some of the alleged deception also involves the nature of her relationship with Beyer and Beyer’s children from a previous marriage.

In a statement to Variety, Finch’s attorney Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, P.C. said, “Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch.”