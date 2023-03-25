'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for Season 20

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for Season 20 at ABC.

With the renewal, the series continues its run as the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history. In addition, series executive producer Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner on Season 20. Marinis takes over from Krista Vernoff, who was reported to be stepping down from “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff “Station 19” back in January.

The Season 19 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” will air on May 18. The show has seen a number of exits this season, most notably Vernoff and Kelly McCreary (who’s played Dr. Maggie Pierce for nine seasons) — and series lead Ellen Pompeo, kind of. Pompeo has been with the show since it debuted, but in the Feb. 23 episode, her character Meredith Grey moved from Seattle to Boston. She will continue to provide the voiceover at the beginning and end of each episode, and she’ll also appear on the finale. Pompeo’s status for Season 20 is still up in the air.

Even this late in its run, “Grey’s Anatomy” remains popular for ABC, ranking as the network’s number one show in the adults 18-49 demographic. Per ABC, it is currently averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode in Live+35 viewing across all platforms.

Along with Pompeo, the Season 19 cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” also includes Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, and Scott Speedman. Kate Walsh also recurred as Dr. Addison Montgomery, with series alums Jesse Williams and Greg Germann guest starring.

Marinis has been with “Grey’s Anatomy” since Season Three, working as a writer’s production assistant. She worked her way up from there, becoming an executive producer in Season 15. She has written more than 25 episodes of the series to date.

Marinis is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.