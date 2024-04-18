What 'Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist's daughter is saying about the split from Gerry

Theresa Nist's daughter Jen Woolston says she will always think of Gerry Turner and his kids as family.

Woolston opened up about the "Golden Bachelor" couple's split on Instagram on April 17 alongside a photo of the couple and their families at their wedding in January.

"I had only the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his family and I will hold the days we were officially family in my heart forever, and will think of them as family always," Woolston wrote in her caption.

Woolston's heartfelt post came less than a week after Turner, 72, filed for divorce from Nist, 70, after a whirlwind courtship and marriage on "The Golden Bachelor."

Teresa Nist, right, and daughter Jen Woolston. @theresa_nist via Instagram

The couple revealed their split in an interview with ABC News that aired April 12.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Nist said she was grateful for the "love and support" the pair received during their time on “The Golden Bachelor,” a “Bachelor” spinoff where seniors attempt to find love.

"I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," she said, adding, “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

The couple said that despite their split, they still love each other.

“I still love this person,” said Turner. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

"Yeah, I still love him,” Nist agreed.

On April 15, Nist opened up about her split with Turner on Instagram.

In a lengthy caption, Nist thanked fans for their support, calling her time on the reality dating series “one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. "

She added, "It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

Nist concluded her post by urging fans to stay open to all the “experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all.”