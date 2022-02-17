'The Gilded Age' stars share their hack for fitting into corsets on HBO show

No pain, no gain(ing) a loyal audience.

OK, that may not be totally true, but “Gilded Age” stars Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson say wearing corsets on the hit HBO period drama isn’t exactly comfortable.

“I couldn’t sleep on my side for a good amount of time during shooting because my ribs were so sore,” Jacobson said when she and Denton appeared Thursday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “But that’s ‘cause I got a little carried away in the fitting. I was masochistically like, ‘Tie it tighter.’ And, then, you know, a month later, I was like, ‘I’m actually going to need you to take this out a couple of inches. It’s literally taking my breath away.’”

Jacobson left and Benton wear their outfits well. HBO

Benton, who has appeared on Broadway in “Hamilton” and earned a Tony Award nomination for “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” said she loves being part of “The Gilded Age” and has picked up some tricks for the wardrobe she’s required to wear.

“It sort of feels aligned and written in the stars,” she said. “I’ve been playing these women from the 1800s. I didn’t expect that would be my niche. I learned a lot of corset tricks. You go with a full stomach to your fitting.”

“And you take the biggest breath. That’s what you told me,” Jacobson interjected.

Benton and Jacobson are two integral reasons for the success of "The Gilded Age." HBO

“Yes,” Benton said. “Take the biggest breath, because when I was in ‘The Great Comet,’ during tech, I almost fainted trying to be snatched. It’s not worth it,” she said while noting the point is to eat a lot and then squeeze it in so you can fit when you get back into the costume.

“The Gilded Age” features an all-star cast and Jacobson, who is the daughter of acting legend Meryl Street, has been called one of the show’s breakout stars.

“It’s a dream. It’s a dream.” she said. “And especially for this, it’s like my ideal situation to parade around in gorgeous costumes and live out my Edith Wharton period fantasy, of course. It’s so great.”

Benton echoed her sentiment.

“Obviously, it’s the most incredible, creative team and who doesn’t love a period drama? You can’t take it for granted and so I’m really excited,” she said.