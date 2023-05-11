Jacklyn Zeman, an actor best known for playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” has died, the show announced May 10 in a statement. She was 70.

No details have been released about a cause of death.

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” the show tweeted. “She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

“We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones,” the show added in an another tweet.

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini also shared the news of Zeman's death.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman,” he tweeted.

“Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

A four-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee, Zeman’s first on-screen credit came in 1976 on the serial “The Edge of Night.” She would then appear in nearly 50 episodes of “One Life to Live” between 1976 and 1977 before going on to appear on 880 episodes of “General Hospital,” according to IMDB. Her run on the show, which began in 1977, continued on through 2023. Zeman also had a guest role on “Chicago Hope” and starred in the movie “Young Doctors in Love.”

Rick Springfield, who rocketed to stardom on “General Hospital” playing Dr. Noah Drake in the 1980s, also mourned Zeman’s death.

“Incredibly stunned and broken hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing,” he said in a statement.

“Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn’t say me.”

“Love to your spirit as it ascends sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo”

John Stamos, who also got his start on the popular soap, posted a throwback photo of him and Zeman with a heartfelt message.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress, @JackieZeman,” he wrote.

“I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital. Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special place in my heart, and her memory will continue to inspire me. XO”