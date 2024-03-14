Robyn Bernard, 'General Hospital' star, dies at 64

Robyn Bernard, an actor best remembered for playing Terry Brock on “General Hospital,” died March 12 at the age of 64.

Bernard was found dead in an “open field behind (a) business” in San Jacinto, California, according to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. No cause of death was given.

Bernard appeared on 145 episodes of “General Hospital” between 1984 and 1990, according to IMDb. Her character was an aspiring musician whose career was derailed by a drinking problem.

Robyn Bernard, circa 1985. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Bernard's first on-screen performance came in the 1981 movie “Diva.” She also had guest roles on TV series “Simon & Simon,” “Whiz Kids,” “The Facts of Life” and “Tour of Duty.”

In addition, she starred in the 1986 French movie “Betty Blue,” which earned an Oscar nomination for best foreign language film.

After leaving “General Hospital,” Bernard appeared in the French miniseries “Maigret” and French film “Kings for a Day.” Her final role was the 2002 movie “Voices from the High School.”

Robyn Bernard poses for a portrait at her home in Los Angeles, circa 1983. Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Bernard is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, as well as her sisters Scarlett and Crystal, who’s best known for her work on the sitcom “Wings.”

Bernard’s death follows others from the “General Hospital” universe. In May 2023, Jacklyn Zeman, who had a long-running role as Bobbie Spencer, died at the age of 70. In October of last year, Tyler Christopher, who played Nikolas Cassadine for two decades, died at the 50.