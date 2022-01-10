'We grieve as a family’: ‘Full House’ cast mourn loss of Bob Saget in new tribute

The original stars of "Full House" have issued a heartfelt collective statement about the death of their TV family patriarch, Bob Saget.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," read the statement, which was posted on Instagram by Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and fellow cast members.

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," it continued. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly."

The statement concluded with a plea for fans to show affection to their loved ones. "We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob," it said.

The emotional tribute was signed by the stars of the ABC family sitcom, which aired from 1987 until 1995: John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, along with the show's creator, Jeff Franklin.

The statement comes on the heels of multiple individual tributes the show's cast members posted in honor of Saget, who was found dead at age 65 in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The tributes mentioned the beloved funnyman's sense of humor, as well as the kindness he showed to others. "Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Bure wrote in a tweet.

"I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," wrote Stamos.

The District Nine Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement on Monday announcing that an autopsy had been performed on Saget's body earlier that day. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," said Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, in the statement.

"When the autopsy report has been finalized, a follow-up press statement will be released. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time," the statement added.

