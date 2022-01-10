John Stamos reacts to Bob Saget's death: 'I am gutted'

John Stamos seemed to be the first "Full House" star to publicly respond to news of Bob Saget's shocking death on Sunday.

"I am broken. I am gutted," the 58-year-old actor tweeted on Sunday.

"I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Saget became a household name when he landed the role as Danny Tanner on ABC family sitcom “Full House” in 1987. For almost 200 episodes, Saget portrayed the model for the perfect father figure while Stamos played Dany's hearthrob brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis.

Saget was found dead by police in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed. No exact cause of death has been released.

He was 65 years old.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family told TODAY in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”