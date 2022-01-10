Jodie Sweetin shares memories of friendship with Bob Saget in emotional tribute

Jodie Sweetin posted an emotional tribute to her late TV dad Bob Saget on Monday, just one day after Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room.

Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, the middle daughter of Saget's character, Danny Tanner, on "Full House" in the 1980s and 1990s, shared several behind-the-scenes pics of her and Saget with their co-stars on Instagram.

"There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was," wrote Sweetin, 39.

"One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you.' Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, 'I love you more…'

"There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years," she continued. "Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out 'Bob’d' Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me.

"These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind," she wrote.

Sweetin, who revived the role of Stephanie Tanner in 2016 in the Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” went on to call Saget "a wonderful human being," and described how considerate he was to those he loved.

"A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far," she wrote. "He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy."

"He gave great hugs too," she added.

"I would always say 'you’re the best TV dad ever.' And he was," she wrote before addressing the actor directly.

"I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer…" she wrote.

"How Rude," she jokingly added, referencing Stephanie Tanner's signature expression.

Sweetin concluded her post by thanking Saget for "all for the love." She also voweed that she, her former castmates and Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, would "get through this together."

Saget, 65, was found dead by police in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed. No exact cause of death has been released.

Sweetin's post comes just a day after several of her former "Full House" co-stars shared their own tributes to the late actor.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, Saget's oldest daughter on "Full House" and its reboot, tweeted late Sunday, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Bure, 45, followed up on Monday by sharing another post about her TV dad, this time on Instagram. "“I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough,” she wrote next to a gallery of photos of the pair together.

She also commented on Sweetin's post, writing, "This 👆🏻. Everyone needs to read this. You said it best Jodes. I just couldn’t get the words out. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to for a long while 💔 I love you sister."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who joined forces to play Danny Tanner's youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner on the original series, released a joint statement in his memory.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the notoriously private twin sisters, 35, said in a statement shared with TODAY early Monday morning.

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the original series and its revival, also responded to news of Saget’s death on social media.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” the 58-year-old actor tweeted. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Dave Coulier, 62, who played Uncle Joey, posted a photo of him and Saget holding hands on Instagram, writing, “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you ❤️."

Andrea Barber, 45, who played Tanner family friend Kimmy Gibbler on both shows, shared multiple photos of her with Saget and the rest of the “Full House” cast on Instagram.

“This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs,” she captioned the pictures.

“I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him.”

Barber also said Saget shared wisdom with her that she carries today.

“This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget — don’t hesitate to tell people you love them,” she wrote. “I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”