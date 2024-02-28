Former ‘Ellen’ child star earns 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’: ‘You’re a star’

A recent contestant on "The Voice" who got all four celebrity coaches to turn their chairs might look a little familiar.

Maddi Jane, a 24-year-old from Chicago, wowed the crowd while performing "Escapism" by Raye and 070 Shake during this week's episode of the NBC singing competition. But this wasn't her first time performing on TV.

When she was 11, Jane appeared on an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and showed off her musical talents as part of the talk show host's "Wonderful Web of Wonderment" segment. Since then, she's amassed a YouTube following of 1.5 million.

While appearing on "The Voice" this week, Jane rapped and sang for the coaches.

One minute into the performance, she got three of the coaches on "The Voice" — John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire — to turn their chairs around and fight for their chance to add her to their team. Dan + Shay duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney weren’t far behind.

Legend started by complimenting Jane on her “level of confidence and stage presence” and said, “You’re a star.”

“We don’t get a lot of artists like you on ‘The Voice,'” he added.

Smyers and Mooney did their best to woo Jane as well, then Chance the Rapper offered up a mix of constructive criticism and praise.

"There’s an added bit of pressure that goes on the artist because they're working so hard to get the chair turns. And instead of you kind of shrinking in or being distracted by it, you instantly started turning up this side of the crowd. Then you ran to that side and turned up that side of the crowd. And that's really what we look for on the show," he said.

The rapper then explained what he could offer Jane if she joined his team, explaining that he likes to blend genres and is a great "support system" for his artists.

McEntire was up next and said she was "so surprised" when she heard Jane's strong singing chops.

When Jane had to decide whose team to join, she went with Chance the Rapper and recited the following lyrics from his song "No Problem: "If one more label try to stop me."

The artists expressed his excitement in a confessional interview

"I haven’t worked with any rappers on the show before and the fact that she can do both so well makes me think of Lauryn Hill or even Tierra Whack, who are, you know, amazing vocalists but also awesome emcees," he says.

The musician then says “the possibilities are endless” for their collaboration.