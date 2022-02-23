Tuesday was dubbed “Twosday” by those who appreciate the numerical repetition in 2-22-22. But for Drew Barrymore, that rare palindrome date packed extra significance.

It marked her 47th birthday, and in honor of that occasion, she held a celebration on her eponymous talk show — complete with special guests that also served as the perfect birthday surprise.

In fact, one group of guests even inspired happy tears from the host.

Drew Barrymore reacts to her big birthday treat on Tuesday's episode of her eponymous talk show. YouTube

“I’m supposed to read the prompter,” Barrymore said as she introduced a mystery segment. “It’s a surprise guest. I have no idea who it is. I don’t even know what I’m saying right now.”

But just as she said that music started to play — a familiar ‘80s hit that would make the perfect soundtrack to any Generation X birthday.

With the Go-Go’s “We Got the Beat” blasting, Barrymore turned to a screen behind her to see the band, including Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Kathy Valentine and Gina Schock, gathered just for her big day.

"Oh, my God!" an obviously thrilled Barrymore wept. "Oh, my God!"

Barrymore has made no secret of her love for the Go-Go's. She even honored her favorite act as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

But as she soon found out, the fan love goes both ways.

“We’re all very happy that we're celebrating your birthday with you, Drew, because we really do adore you sweetheart,” drummer Schock explained. “And we’re all really proud of you. We’ve watched you grow up, and you’ve turned out beautifully, baby. You’re just fabulous. You're fantastic! We love you.”

Carlisle added, "We feel like you’re really one of us, to be perfectly honest."

With tears still streaming, Barrymore told the bandmates just how big of an impact they've had on her life.

"I know I wouldn't be the same person if you weren’t who you were," she said.

And that's when the Go-Go's gave her the ultimate gift.

"We want to invite you to be the sixth Go-Go," Wiedlin said as someone on the set handed Barrymore a copy of the band's debut album, "Beauty and the Beat," with her photo added to the mix.

Needless to say, the happy tears just kept flowing.