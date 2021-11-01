Drew Barrymore Go-Go's all out to induct her 'heroes' into Rock Hall

Those in the audience for Saturday's 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland might have worried that Drew Barrymore ran out of time to prepare to induct the Go-Go's.

That's because the host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" paused her speech to bind her head up in one towel, wrap another around her waist, and apply white cold cream across her face!

Drew Barrymore in a Go-Go's-inspired outfit onstage at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"It's such an honor, and honestly, it's really easy to do because the Go-Go's have been in my personal Hall of Fame since I was 6 years old," Barrymore said in her speech, according to Vulture. "In fact, if you’d told tiny me that I'd be up here introducing my heroes into the most notable rock club in human history, I would say, 'Well, I will do my best to honor these women.'"

And that's when she did the honors, including hair, towels and cream!

The Go-Go's hugging Barrymore after being inducted. David Richard / AP

Now, it was indeed Halloween weekend, but there was a method to her beauty madness: It was an homage to the all-female rock band's 1981 debut album, "Beauty and the Beat" — and it was spot-on!

Barrymore and her inspirations. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The Go-Go's were the first all-female rock band to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with "Beauty and the Beat," which spawned hits like "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "We Got The Beat." And after Barrymore's heartfelt introduction, the quintet (Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin) performed.

"Beauty and the Beat," the 1981 album by the Go-Go's. Amazon

Other inductees on Saturday night included Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

"'Beauty and the Beat' blew the doors of my life off," Barrymore continued, per Vulture. "It opened me up to a whole new dimension. I dropped the needle and I felt instantly connected to the punk pulse of this record. It sounded like pure possibility. It rattled up my walls and straight through to my heart. I spent hours staring at that cover and the back side, all of them in the bathtub. The coolest girls in the world taking a spa day in cool-girl heaven. It was always a party, guys, for so long with these girls."

The entire ceremony will air on HBO on Nov. 20.

