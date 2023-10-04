IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Co-head writers for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ won’t be returning following WGA strike

The news is the latest development for "The Drew Barrymore Show," which garnered recent headlines for a brief call to resume filming during the writer's strike.

Drew Barrymore reverses course, pausing show for writers' strike

/ Source: TODAY
By Amy Eley and Diana Dasrath

Three co-head writers for "The Drew Barrymore Show" won't be returning to the talk show as it resumes production after the end of the writers' strike, TODAY.com has learned.

Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe declined offers by "The Drew Barrymore Show" after the Writers Guild of America strike ended on Sept. 26. The show is currently interviewing new writers and says it will be in compliance with the guild.

It is the latest development for Barrymore's talk show after it made headlines in recent weeks for its role in the WGA strike.

What happened with "The Drew Barrymore Show" during the strike?

On Sept. 10, prior to the strike's end, Barrymore faced controversy after announcing that her show was returning without its union writers. Strikers accused the actress and talk show host of crossing picket lines and said they felt disappointed by her decision. She was also disinvited to host the National Book Awards.

Barrymore posted an emotional video on Sept. 15 in response to the backlash, in which she said she was taking ownership of the decision.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK,” she said in the Instagram video, where she continued to say that she took "full responsibility for the decision." The video was deleted hours after it was posted.

On Sept. 17, she posted a statement to Instagram saying that she had "listened to everyone" and was pausing the show's premiere.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

When is "The Drew Barrymore Show" returning?

The show revealed on Instagram on Oct. 4 that it will now begin airing again on Oct. 16.

How long did the writers' strike last?

The strike began on May 2, 2023, and ended on Sept. 26. It lasted a total of 148 days.

