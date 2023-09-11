Drew Barrymore reveals why she is bringing her talk show back amid writers’ strike

Drew Barrymore is explaining her decision to bring back “The Drew Barrymore Show” as the Hollywood writers’ strike continues into its fifth month.

The actor and host, 48, opened up about her decision in an Instagram post on Sept. 10, the day before her show was scheduled to resume taping.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” Barrymore began her post, referring to her decision in May to step down as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the strike.

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers,” Barrymore said in her recent Instagram statement.

She added that her talk show wrapped its third season on April 20, before the writers' strike began on May 2, “so we never had to shut down the show.”

“However,” she continued, “I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), an alliance of two labor unions representing more than 11,000 film, television, news, radio and online writers, has been on strike since May. Writers are demanding fairer pay and contracts, as well as clearer provisions in their contracts around artificial intelligence.

Hollywood actors have also joined writers on the picket line. SAG-AFTRA, a labor union representing 160,000 people in the entertainment industry, has been on strike since July.

During this "double strike," actors and writers are barred from working on any new projects, or promoting any existing projects via interviews or appearances.

Barrymore said she believes her show will remain in compliance with strike rules.

“I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind,” she wrote.

“We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time,” she continued.

“I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

Barrymore’s Instagram post inspired plenty of reactions in the comments.

Some commenters supported her decision to bring back her show.

“You’re helping keep your staffs’ rents paid and food on the table! Good for you!” one person wrote.

“You’re such a good human, thank you for explaining this to us. In my opinion, your show is really important to a lot of people and I think it’s great that you’re finding a way to come back,” another person said.

However, many commenters criticized her decision to resume taping.

“As a long time fan, I am very disappointed,” writer Travis Helwig commented on her Instagram post. “Your show is WGA. You are crossing a picket line. If you decide to go through with this I will never support you again and I will make sure everyone I know feels the same way. Your writers deserve better. And the rest of us writers will never forget the choice you made if you step on stage tomorrow.”

“You do not perform any kind of lifesaving essential work, it’s a TV show. You are making a choice to cross a picket line and this is so disappointing,” another person commented.

“You are definitely going to be bringing us writers together... when we picket your show tomorrow,” another person wrote.

The Writers Guild of America East announced plans on X to picket the “Drew Barrymore Show” on Sept. 11 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

“The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers,” WGA East said in a Sept. 10 X post. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA strike rules.”