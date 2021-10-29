Dorit Kemsley's husband shares update on family after home invasion

The husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley said they are "doing OK" and "will get through this" in the family's first comments since a home invasion on Wednesday night in which they were robbed of more than $1 million in valuables.

Officers responded to a home invasion at 10:50 p.m at a home in Encino Hills, California, in which the victim told them "two or three men" broke into the house by smashing a rear window and then ordered the victim out of bed, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News.

They forced the 45-year-old reality star out of bed and ordered her to lead them to jewelry and other valuables in the home, the sources said. The men said they were armed, and one threatened to kill her. They then took the valuables and left the property, and no injuries were reported, law enforcement sources said.

Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, said he is now "back home" in a message on his Instagram account Friday updating fans of their condition. The couple have two children: Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

"Dear Friend’s and Followers, I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support," the 54-year-old wrote. "Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love.

"We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)....So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this.

"The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly. Much Love, PK and Dorit."

Kemsley's "Real Housewives" co-star Kyle Richards sent a message of support for the family on Friday.

"Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you’re ok 🙏" Richards wrote on Instagram.

Richards also had her Encino home burglarized back in 2017, when an estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories were stolen while she and her husband were on vacation, according to TMZ.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, also responded to Kemsley's update on Friday.

“We are all so grateful everyone is OK,” Cohen commented on Kemsley’s Instagram post. “And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff, another "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member, showed her support of Kemsley, and castmate Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave commented with a heart emoji.

"Sending endless love to you, D and the kids. ❤️🙏" Minkoff commented on Paul Kemsley's Instagram post.