Diana Jenkins announces she’s leaving ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer Diana Jenkins has revealed she is not returning to the show for a second season.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Jenkins, who joined “RHOBH” last season, announced her departure from the reality series on Instagram.

“Hi everybody...As so many of you know, Asher (Monroe) and I are expecting our second child later this year,” she began in the caption beside two photos of her and fiancé Monroe lying on the bed with their 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah.

Jenkins continued, “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”

The 50-year-old entrepreneur thanked the Bravo team for “allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding.”

Although she won’t document her pregnancy on the show, she told fans that they can still expect to see updates from her.

“I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she said at the end of her post.

People reported about Jenkins’ pregnancy in December 2022. This will be her second child with the 34-year-old musician. She opened up about a recent pregnancy loss after the couple welcomed Eliyanah during Season 12 of “RHOBH.”

Jenkins is also a mom to son Innis Jenkins and daughter Eneya Jenkins, whom she shares with ex-husband and banker Roger Jenkins.

Her departure from “RHOBH” follows longtime cast member Lisa Rinna’s news on Jan. 5 that she is leaving the show as well.

Bravo confirmed Rinna’s departure to TODAY.com.

In a statement to TODAY.com, the 59-year-old former “Days of our Lives” actor said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.”

She added, “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come.”

TODAY.com confirmed that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and that she mutually decided with the network to not return to the reality tv show.

Rinna first joined “RHOBH” in 2014.