Denise Richards returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after tumultuous departure

Denise Richards is ready to give “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” a second chance.

On April 20, Variety reported that the 52-year-old actor and reality television star will return to the hit Bravo series for Season 13. This will be Richards’s first appearance on show since she had a tumultuous exit from the series in September 2020.

Richards revealed the surprising news to Variety in Cannes, France, where she is currently promoting her upcoming drama series called “Paper Empire” starring Wesley Snipes and Kelsey Grammer at the Canneseries festival.

“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards confirmed. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star joined “RHOBH” in 2019 for Season Nine. She returned the following season but left after the Season 10 reunion aired on Sept. 16, 2020.

She told Variety that Bravo was unaware she would be involved in Season 13. Cameras captured Richards in the crowd for a screening planned by fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

Richards explained, “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment. I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there.”

The actor continued, “Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

It seems the production team could not pass on an opportunity to feature Richards more in the new season. “The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun,” Richards said.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” started filming in January and will be released later this year, according to Variety. Richards told the publication that she is unsure of her official title on the show. She said she did not participate in the promo shoots or introduction videos for the season.

Speaking about her brief hiatus from the series, Richards said, “When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty.”

She added, “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

Richards said she thinks the show can benefit from including different opinions and storylines without bashing the women.

She is also optimistic that her experience on “RHOBH” will go well this time, noting that she “didn’t get sucked into” the drama during her first two seasons.

“I truly was myself on the show,” she said. “And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera.”

What’s her advice for the show? “Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically.”

“Leave it at that and have fun with it,” she concluded.

Bravo is not commenting on casting news for Season 13.

The drama Richards alluded to in her comments involved “RHOBH” alum Brandi Glanville. Before Richards’s departure, rumors swirled about an alleged affair between the two cast members. Glanville also has not appeared on the show since the chaotic Season 10.

Richards’s expected return to the franchise comes a few months after longtime star Lisa Rinna and newcomer Diana Jenkins revealed they left the show.

On Jan. 5, Rinna released a statement about moving onto the next chapter in her life after eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement to TODAY.com at the time. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Four days later, Jenkins shared her news on Instagram.

“Hi everybody...As so many of you know, Asher (Monroe) and I are expecting our second child later this year,” she wrote in the caption. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”