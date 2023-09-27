A ‘Deal or No Deal’ spinoff with Joe Manganiello is coming — and it’s on an island

Joe Manganiello is gearing up to host a "Deal or No Deal" spinoff with an adventurous new twist.

The "Magic Mike" franchise star, 46, will emcee a new version of the show, called “Deal or No Deal Island,” that will be set on an island.

The show will transport 13 players to "the elusive Banker’s private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition," according to a press release from NBC.

Joe Manganiello is hosting "Deal or No Deal Island." NBCUniversal

“The role of ‘Deal or No Deal’ host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Entertainment, in what is a nod to previous "Deal or No Deal" host Howie Mandel, who is an executive producer on the new version.

“When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

What is Manganiello's role as host of 'Deal or No Deal Island'?

NBC explained in its release that "Deal or No Deal Island" will "combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of 'Deal or No Deal' as contestants try to beat the Banker."

As host, Manganiello's job is to guide the 13 players throughout the game, "leading the game play, relaying the Banker’s tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives."

How does 'Deal or No Deal Island' work?

Just like the original American version of "Deal or No Deal," the new version of the show will feature briefcases containing various cash values.

This time around, the briefcases will be hidden on the island.

In each episode, contestants will try to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple,” where they must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.”

The unknown Banker raises the stakes throughout the game using tests of strategy and greed. The last player standing at the end of the season must face the Banker in an effort to win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

What is the history of 'Deal or No Deal'?

The game show got its start in the Netherlands in 2002. It debuted on NBC in the United States with host Howie Mandel in 2005 and aired on and off on NBC and CNBC until 2019.

Mandel helped to announce the "Deal or No Deal Island" host in a cute promo video alongside Manganiello.

When does 'Deal or No Deal Island' premiere?

The show will premiere on NBC in 2024.