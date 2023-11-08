“Dancing With the Stars” celebrated the most iconic music videos during its Nov. 7 episode.

This week, joining Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli was Paula Abdul as a guest judge. The four dancing pros prepared to see the eight remaining couples bring their all during “Music Video Night” — and ultimately see one leave the competition.

Aside from each couple doing their individual dances, the stars also competed in team dances. Team Young’n Style consisted of Xochitl Gomez, Lele Pons, Charity Lawson and Harry Jowsey. They danced to Psy’s “Gangnam Style” and received perfect scores from the judges, 40 out 40, earning them extra points for the night.

Team Everybody, which included Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz and Barry Williams, danced to the Backstreet Boys’ classic “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” AJ McLean from the boy band, who also participated on Season 29 of “DWTS,” made a surprise appearance during the team’s rehearsal. When it was all said and done, the group received a 37 out of 40.

It was another night filled with the stars dancing their hearts’ out for the chance to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below.

Who was the seventh celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

Lele Pons was the latest celebrity to be eliminated. Eric McCandless / Disney / ABC via Getty Images

Despite not having the lowest scores of the night, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong were the latest couple to be eliminated from the competition. The pair got a 33 out of 40 for their salsa set to “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira.

“I am so, so grateful for everything,” Pons said after being eliminated. “Everybody here is the best.”

Her partner, however, didn’t feel like she deserved to be eliminated. “That one burns,” Armstrong told hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. “I definitely don’t think Lele should’ve gone home tonight. I think Lele was getting better, no dance experience coming in. She’s the best partner she could’ve been.”

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Ariana Madix dancing on Week 7 of "DWTS." Eric McCandless / Disney / ABC via Getty Images

This week, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov were the ones to beat. The "Vanderpump Rules" star performed a cha-cha to Britney Spears' "I’m a Slave 4 U." They received the highest score of the night: 37 out of 40.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

The other two couples who were in the bottom three were Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd. They performed a quickstep to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” and received a 28 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev were also up for elimination. They received a 32 out of 40 for their jazz routine to “All For You” by Janet Jackson.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes:

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next week, the seven remaining couples will dance to hit songs from Whitney Houston during “Whitney Houston Night.” The guest judge will be Billy Porter.

Additionally, the Nov. 21 episode will be “A Celebration of Taylor Swift,” with the remaining couples dancing to songs from Swift’s discography. Dancer Mandy Moore will be the guest judge.