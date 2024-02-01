'Curb Your Enthusiasm' guest stars congratulate Larry David on his show's 'legendary' run

It's the end of an era.

After 11 seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the HBO comedy is officially ending with Season 12 beginning Feb. 4.

In honor of the series coming to an end, a bunch of celebrities who've been involved on "Curb" over the years sent in videos to TODAY to congratulate Larry David on making a "legendary" show.

Bryan Cranston, who played Dr. Templeton in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and also had a recurring role on "Seinfeld," which David co-created, said, tongue-in-cheek, "Larry, I just wanted to congratulate you on (making) one of the most legendary television dramas of all time. I give you a very big upnod, not a downnod. Congratulations."

Bryan Cranston in "Curb Your Enthusiasm." HBO

Jane Krakowski joked, "Thanks for having me a part of your brilliant, brilliant series. It was my honor to work with you, sir."

David also got some shoutouts from other actors who have appeared on "Curb," such as Fred Armisen, Bob Odenkirk, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

"Congratulations on an incredible run. A lot of your friends are going to be sending comedic and funny videos to you, so I'm going to keep this one very serious," Armisen said while keeping a straight face.

Miranda brought up a very funny story, saying, "Ever since I did your show, I've had men of all generations come up to me and say, 'My family loves "Hamilton," but I loved you on 'Curb.'

"Thank you for letting me be a part of your incredible and hilarious legacy," Miranda continued.

Odenkirk talked about his hilarious character, "Porno Gil," and joked his mom was "ashamed" of him for taking on the role.

Larry David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm." HBO

Rosie O’Donnell also appeared in the video and thanked David for having her on the show “a bunch of times.”

“People stop me every day and say, ‘I love it when you kick Larry’s a--,'" she said of playing herself on the program. “So, there you go, Larry. Congratulations.”

Jason Alexander, alluding to his "Seinfeld" character, George Costanza, then appeared on screen and gave some hilarious advice to David.

He said, “If you’re tired of playing you, I know a guy who does a pretty good reasonable facsimile. But the truth is, no one’s ever going to replace you, my friend. Congratulations on a great run. Serenity now.”