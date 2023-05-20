Chrissy Metz opens up about 'desperately' missing 'This Is Us'

One year after the hit show “This Is Us” wrapped, Chrissy Metz says she's taking things “one day at a time.”

In a May 19 interview with People, the actor opened up about what she has been up to since the end of the series, which wrapped up in May 2022.

Metz played the character Kate Pearson for all six seasons of the dramatic television series that aired on NBC and starred an ensemble cast. The series ultimately bolstered Metz’s career. She earned two Golden Globe nominations for her role as the youngest member of the Pearson siblings as well as a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

“It’s tricky when you’ve done something for six years because you really know the character, and even though you’re still discovering more about them, you have a grasp,” she explained. “Whereas with a movie, you have maybe a month if you’re lucky from prep to finish. And that way, it’s like, ‘Oh boy, I wish I had more time with’ whatever character you’re portraying.”

“I mean, it’s a weird transition because six years is a long time, so you just take it one day at a time,” she went on to admit.

Metz says that her path forward has led her to the upcoming film “Stay Awake.” The film is directed by Jamie Sisley, stars actors Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus and sees Metz step into the shoes of a woman who struggles with addiction. In the film, Metz plays Michelle, a mother raising two children.

Earlier this year, Metz and her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collin, appeared on TODAY to speak about their new children’s book titled “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You.”

Last November, NBC confirmed that Metz would star in a new series from the studio called “Help Me Rhonda,” a private investigator drama series.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Metz confirmed the news.

“Can’t wait to let these beautiful Birds fly! Excited to traverse this wild world and grateful to everyone involved who are making it possible,” she wrote in her post at the time.