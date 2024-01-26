Warning: This story contains allegations of sexual assault.

Caroline Manzo is suing Bravo — among other TV networks and studios — over alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault that took place during the filming of an unaired season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star filed a complaint alleging that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville while filming "RHUGT" in Marrakesh, Morocco, according to court documents filed Jan. 26 in New York’s Superior Court obtained by NBC News.

Glanville's alleged harassment, the complaint stated, caused Manzo "extreme emotional distress and other loss of enjoyment of life and other damages."

Bravo declined to comment to TODAY.com when asked about the lawsuit. Manzo is also suing Bravo’s parent company, NBC Universal, as well as other studios involved with the show. TODAY.com has reached out to NBC Universal but has not received a response.

TODAY.com also reached out to Brandi Glanville but did not receive a response. (NBC Universal is the parent company of TODAY.com.)

Manzo's complaint argues that Bravo was aware that Glanville had an alleged history of sexual harassment on other "Real Housewives" seasons and that Bravo "allowed, condoned and even encouraged Ms. Glanville’s sexually aggressive and offensive conduct."

"Defendants profited from Ms. Glanville's sexually offensive and harassing conduct and, once again, chose ratings and profit over protecting their employees," the complaint stated.

Manzo states that on the night of Jan. 24, 2023, an "intoxicated" Glanville continually groped and kissed an unwilling Manzo at a bar during filming of "RHUGT."

Later that night, after Manzo and other castmates moved to a couch near the bar, Glanville "proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo's cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo'’s mouth, while humping her," the complaint states.

Glanville allegedly later followed Manzo into a bathroom, where she groped her and pressed her body against her, the complaint reads. Manzo called for help but no one came, despite, as the documents allege, producers listening to audio of the interaction. The complaint states that former “Real Housewife of New York” castmember Alex McCord unlocked the bathroom door so Manzo could leave.The documents state that Manzo emotionally explained to production heads later that night what had happened.

The next day, according to the complaint, Glanville allegedly sent a text to Manzo that read, "I’m sorry I made you feel uncomfortable."

The complaint states that the "distraught" Manzo has a history of childhood sexual abuse, and that Glanville's alleged assault "made all of these dormant and horrific memories immediately resurface."

The complaint also alleges that Bravo producers "regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol," to cause them to become "severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

The complaint calls Manzo "a victim of those harmful actions."

The complaint also included screenshots that appear to be Glanville's posts on X, in which she blamed the show's producers for her actions.

“These producers need to be held accountable,” wrote Glanville. “Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats, but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!”